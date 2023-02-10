Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump, sources say

Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump probes Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump probes 00:29

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel who is overseeing the investigations into former President Donald Trump, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News.

Special counsel Jack Smith was appointed in November to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigation into Trump, including the allegations that he retained national defense information at his residence at Mar-a-Lago and key aspects of the Jan. 6 investigation.

The subpoena was first reported by ABC News.

Special counsels have broad subpoena power, and it's unclear what information the special counsel is seeking in the subpoena.

Smith's office declined to comment. Pence's office declined to comment as well.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

Andres Triay, Weijia Jiang, Fin Gómez, Robert Legare and Caroline Linton contributed to this report.