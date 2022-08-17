Pence says he'd "consider" testifying before House Jan. 6 committee if asked

Examining the impact of Trump, Jan. 6 investigation on the midterms

Washington — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he would "consider" appearing before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol if the panel summoned him to answer questions.

"If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it," Pence said during the Politics & Eggs event held at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

But the former vice president noted if he were invited to testify before House investigators, he would have to "reflect on the unique role that I was serving in as vice president."

"It'd be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I said, I don't want to pre-judge," he continued. "If there were ever any formal invitation rendered to us, we'd give it due consideration, but my first obligation is to continue to uphold my oath, continue to uphold the framework of government enshrined in the Constitution."

The select committee probing the Jan. 6 assault has heard from numerous aides close to Pence, including his former chief of staff Marc Short and chief counsel Greg Jacob, who testified publicly during the panel's third hearing of the summer about the pressure campaign waged on Pence to unilaterally reject Electoral College votes from key states former President Donald Trump lost.

But members of the committee have not asked Pence himself to appear before them. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois who sits on the panel, told "Face the Nation" in May that he would "love" for Pence to voluntarily testify before the committee, and in July said lawmakers were still debating whether to request his testimony.

Pence, meanwhile, said Wednesday that Jan. 6 was a "tragic day in the history of our country" and he was "angered" to see the Capitol "ransacked." He criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for rejecting some of the GOP lawmakers proposed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on the select committee and called it a "missed opportunity" for the American people.

The panel held a series of eight public hearings throughout the summer mapping out a multi-pronged effort by Trump to thwart the transfer of power after he lost the 2020 presidential election to President Biden.

The committee is expected to issue an initial report of its findings in the fall and hold additional hearings, as its members continue to conduct closed-door interviews.