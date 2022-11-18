Garland names special counsel to oversee Trump documents case, aspects of Jan. 6 probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the entirety of the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago and key aspects of the Jan. 6 investigation, according to a senior Justice Department official.

Garland announced at a news conference Friday that John "Jack" Smith will be the special counsel tasked with investigating and deciding whether charges should be brought. He called Smith an "impartial and determined prosecutor." Smith is currently the chief prosecutor for the special counsel in the Hague.

The attorney general told reporters, "Based on recent developments, including the former president's announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president's stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel."

The Wall Street Journal first reported the appointment of a special counsel, who would be charged with determining whether Trump should be charged in either probe.

The news comes days after Trump announced he's running for president a third time. Former presidents are not automatically protected from federal prosecution.

This is a developing story.