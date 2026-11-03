Chris Deluzio and Tony Guy battle for Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio is facing a challenge from Republican Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District.

An Iraq War veteran, Deluzio was first elected in 2022 and has served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Beaver County and parts of Allegheny County. He ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Guy has been the Beaver County sheriff since 2016, and before that, he spent 26 years with the Pennsylvania State Police. In the primary, he defeated business owner Jesse James Vodvarka to secure the Republican nomination.

Chris Deluzio (left) and Tony Guy (right) (Photo: KDKA)

During a debate that aired on KDKA-TV in October, the two sparred on data centers, affordability and the war in Iran.

Deluzio accused Guy of supporting President Trump and Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which gave tax breaks to data center developers, but Guy said developers have "deep pockets" and should "supply what needs to be done to build these data centers."

Both said they're in favor of ending the war in Iran, which voters, already pinched by inflation, blame for driving up the price of gas, a CBS News poll found.

During the debate, Deluzio and Guy also took aim at each other's party. Deluzio said Guy is a "great worshipper" of Mr. Trump, while Guy said Deluzio votes with Democratic socialists. Both have accused the other of being too extreme.