Mercedes-Benz recalling 300,000 vehicles due to potential problems with brake boosters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you own a Mercedes-Benz, a new recall has been issued that could be related to your vehicle.

The German car maker is telling drivers to hang up their keys and not to drive certain models.

300,000 vehicles made between 2006 and 20012 are being recalled due to possible problems with the brake booster -- which could cause the brakes to not work at all.

Mercedes says it will get in touch with impacted owners.

In the meantime, you can see if your vehicle is part of the call. Click here for more.