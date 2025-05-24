Memorial Day Weekend begins with cool, but dry weather with warmth on the way in Pittsburgh

This weekend we dry out with highs in the low to mid 60s with Sunday getting a little bit warmer in the upper 60s and partly sunny skies.

Hourly Temperatures:

9 a.m.: 50°, mostly cloudy

Noon: 57°, mostly cloudy

3 p.m.: 60°, partly cloudy

6 p.m.: 62°, partly cloudy

Daily Averages - High: 74°, Low: 53°

Sunrise: 5:56 a.m., Sunset 8:38 p.m.

Temperatures throughout the day - May 24, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Memorial Day warms up to possibly touch 70, and it's looking dry with mostly sunny skies!

Tuesday and through midweek we have rain returning but our temperatures will still struggle only making it to the mid 60s so right now nothing severe is expected.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

The rest of the month our temperatures will be below normal. For the month so far, we are 2.7° above normal, but that number will keep ticking down probably leaving us right around average.

7-day forecast: May 24, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!