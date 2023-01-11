Mega Millions ticket sold in Washington County wins $1 million but misses out on jackpot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Washington County.

The ticket bought at Shyam Retail in Washington matched all five white balls drawn on Tuesday, 7-13-14-15-18, but not the yellow Mega Ball 9, so the ticket didn't win the over $1 billion jackpot.

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The Pennsylvania Lottery said to immediately sign winning tickets on the back, and then initiate a prize claim.

After no jackpot winner sold for Tuesday's drawing, the jackpot went up to $1.35 billion. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday.