Watch CBS News
Local News

Still no winner: Mega Millions jackpot increases to estimated $1.35 billion

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.3 billion
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.3 billion 01:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many are waking up this morning much the same way I did - not a billionaire. 

We're all holding out for a new Mega Millions jackpot this Friday which is an estimated $1.35 billion. 

Tuesday's winning numbers were 7-13-14-15-18 and the Mega Ball, 9. 

No one ended up matching all those numbers so it sets up a rollover jackpot for Friday night. 

RELATED: Here's why there are so many billion-dollar lottery jackpots

Oh, you know, Friday the 13th! So, will someone get lucky on the unluckiest of days to become a billionaire? 

According to Mega Millions, over the years, six of the game's jackpots have actually been won on a Friday the 13th, so maybe it's not such bad luck for a few. 

There has not been a Mega Millions winner since October and the last time someone won the jackpot, it was another billion-dollar prize when a lucky player in Illinois won a $1.337 billion jackpot on July 29. 

RELATED: Winning numbers for Mega Millions estimated $1.1 billion jackpot announced

Last month, a single, winning Powerball ticket was sold in California and that netted a $2.04 billion jackpot, which marked the largest in lottery history. 

While it is fun to play, the odds of winning the Mega Millions are 1-in-302,600,000. 

Simply put, there's a better chance of being struck by lightning. 

So, that leaves us with the big question - do you have a ticket for Friday and what are your plans should you win? 

First published on January 11, 2023 / 5:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.