Still no winner: Mega Millions jackpot increases to estimated $1.35 billion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many are waking up this morning much the same way I did - not a billionaire.

We're all holding out for a new Mega Millions jackpot this Friday which is an estimated $1.35 billion.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 7-13-14-15-18 and the Mega Ball, 9.

No one ended up matching all those numbers so it sets up a rollover jackpot for Friday night.

Oh, you know, Friday the 13th! So, will someone get lucky on the unluckiest of days to become a billionaire?

According to Mega Millions, over the years, six of the game's jackpots have actually been won on a Friday the 13th, so maybe it's not such bad luck for a few.

There has not been a Mega Millions winner since October and the last time someone won the jackpot, it was another billion-dollar prize when a lucky player in Illinois won a $1.337 billion jackpot on July 29.

Last month, a single, winning Powerball ticket was sold in California and that netted a $2.04 billion jackpot, which marked the largest in lottery history.

While it is fun to play, the odds of winning the Mega Millions are 1-in-302,600,000.

Simply put, there's a better chance of being struck by lightning.

So, that leaves us with the big question - do you have a ticket for Friday and what are your plans should you win?