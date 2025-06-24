Pittsburgh pharmacist explains how medications can make people susceptible to heat-related illness

A pharmacist warns that certain medications may put people at greater risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

While people in the Pittsburgh area are trying to stay cool in the extreme heat, be aware that some medications don't mix well with hot weather.

"Heat, humidity and sunlight are all factors that can impact medications and how a person responds to them," said Trisha Miller, a pharmacist at UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside.

She said it's important to know if your meds can put you at higher risk for heat-related illnesses. Medications that increase risk from heat include diuretics, beta blockers, anticholinergics, antidepressants, antipsychotics, antihistamines, antibiotics, antifungals and more.

"Some medications, like diuretics, these are frequently called water pills," Miller said. "They can lead to volume depletion or electrolyte imbalances and increase the risk of someone becoming dehydrated. Other medications, like certain antipsychotics or anti-seizure medications, can impair somebody's ability to sweat or regulate their body temperatures and lead to their body becoming overheated. And then there are certain types of antibiotics or acne medications that increase photosensitivity, which is when there's a sensitivity to sunlight or UV rays that can lead to sunburns."

Miller also said to never leave medications in hot places.

"Medications should never be stored or left in cars. Most medications, unless it specifically tells you different directions, should be stored at room temperature, protected from sunlight, and from humidity. ... We don't want to necessarily have them near windows that might get direct sunlight," she said.

But if you have to go out in the scorching heat, stay hydrated. Miller added to act quickly if you're feeling off.

"That can be lightheadedness, that can be dizziness, that can be short of breath, headaches. I think catching those signs early and reaching out to their providers to make sure that things don't escalate because things can escalate very quickly in heat," Miller said.

If you don't know how your medications react to heat or how to store them, just ask your pharmacist.