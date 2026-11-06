Trial to begin next week for man charged with McKeesport police officer's killing

The trial for the man accused of killing McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski will begin next week.

Johnathan Morris, has been charged with shooting and killing Sluganski, also injuring his partner after police were called to respond to a mental health crisis in McKeesport in 2023.

Prosecutors initially said they would seek the death penalty against Morris, who faces a lengthy list of charges, including criminal homicide and murder of a law enforcement officer of the first degree. The intention to seek the death penalty in the case was later rescinded.

On Feb. 7, 2023, police said they were called when Morris' mother reported that her son suffered from PTSD and was being aggressive towards her.

Police said when officers found Morris, he pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting and killing Sluganski and injuring another officer. Morris was injured in an exchange of gunfire with a third officer and was taken into custody.

Johnathan Morris, 32, is charged in the shooting and killing of McKeesport Office Sean Sluganski. (Source: Allegheny County)

Hundreds of law enforcement officers attended Sluganski's funeral as the McKeesport community said its final goodbyes to the fallen officer.

"He always had my back," Officer Chuck Thomas said of his fallen partner. "We ran through a lot of doors together. I couldn't have had a better partner. He'll forever be my hero."

The trial at the Allegheny County Courthouse is expected to begin Monday and last for at least several weeks.