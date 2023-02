PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man charged with shooting and killing McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski will be in court today.

Johnathan Morris has a preliminary hearing scheduled.

Johnathan Morris, 32, is charged in the shooting and killing of McKeesport Office Sean Sluganski. (Source: Allegheny County)

Morris is facing numerous charges in connection with the death of Sluganski and the shooting of his partner, Charles Thomas.