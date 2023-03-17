Prosecutors to seek death penalty for man accused of killing McKeesport officer Sean Sluganski

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Johnathan Morris, the man accused of shooting and killing McKeesport officer Sean Sluganski.

Prosecutors cited aggravated circumstances in court paperwork, saying Sluganski was killed in the line of duty and Morris allegedly killed Sluganski while in perpetration of a felony. Morris is also accused of shooting another officer and he has a criminal history, the paperwork said.

Johnathan Morris, 32, is charged in the shooting and killing of McKeesport Office Sean Sluganski. (Source: Allegheny County)

According to the criminal complaint, Morris' mother called police on Feb. 6 and said her son, who suffers from PTSD, was being aggressive towards her. Police said when officers found Morris, he pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting and killing Sluganski and injuring another officer.

Morris was injured in an exchange of gunfire with a third officer, police said.

John F. Slater Funeral Home

In Morris' preliminary hearing, an Allegheny County detective said Morris claimed the officers were "out for blood" and while he remembers opening fire on officer Thomas, he had no recollection of firing at officer Sean Sluganski.

Morris' formal arraignment is set for March 21.