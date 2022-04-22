Man shot, killed in McKeesport near police station

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was shot and killed in McKeesport Friday afternoon.

First responders found a man shot multiple times after they were called to Fifth Avenue around 1:30 p.m., county police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

An area near Fifth Avenue and Market Street was blocked off while police investigated. The scene was near the Wine and Spirits store, right across the street from the McKeesport police and fire station.

Some witnesses said they heard between four to six shots fired. Several evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

"It's broad daylight. This is crazy. Kids are walking around here. It's just unbelievable," said witness Jahn Tisa.

Police tracked down a car about 4 miles away from the crime scene and believe it's connected to the shooting. Police haven't said if they found a suspect inside the car, but when KDKA arrived, several officers were there and the car was empty.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police are investigating a shooting in McKeesport. This is on Market St. & Fifth Ave. Several evidence markers are on the street. Those who work nearby tell me they heard several shots fired. This is right across from the police/fire station. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/KeR88DBX0B — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) April 22, 2022