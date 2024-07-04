Watch CBS News
McKeesport Area High School to implement policy to restrict cell phone usage in schools

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - The new principal at McKeesport Area High School is making changes when it comes to the school's policy and cell phones. 

Principal Eric Harper is telling parents and guardians that students will no longer be allowed to use their phones in school. 

The school will give the students a pouch to keep their phones in during the school day. 

In a letter to families, they announced the policy saying it would be through a program called Yondr. That program has been implemented in more than 2,000 districts and it provides each student with a secure pouch that will stay closed during school and open at the end of the day. 

Students are responsible for the pouch at all times. 

This comes just a couple of months after Pennsylvania state lawmakers introduced a bill that would restrict the use of cell phones in school

State Senator Ryan Aument is drafting the bill. It seeks to create a grant program for phone lockers or pouches.

Schools would be able to sign up if they decide to go cell phone-free during school hours.

"Should they enact these policies, I believe we will see an improvement in student academic performance, physical health, and mental health," Aument said. 

