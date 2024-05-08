Pennsylvania lawmakers push bill to restrict cell phone use in schools

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania push bill to restrict cell phone use in schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State lawmakers are pushing a bill to have students' cell phones locked away during school hours.

State Senator Ryan Aument is drafting the bill. It seeks to create a grant program for phone lockers or pouches.

Schools would be able to sign up if they decide to go cell phone-free during school hours.

"Should they enact these policies, I believe we will see an improvement in student academic performance, physical health and mental health," Aument said.

The lawmaker told KDKA-TV that the bill will be introduced in the coming weeks. He hopes the bill will pass when it comes to the floor for a vote.

"I am hopeful that this will have broad support, and I see no reason that this shouldn't be a bipartisan issue at all," Aument said.

Another part of the bill is collecting data to track the impact of the policy. If the bill passes, Aument would like to begin the pilot program next school year, but he doesn't want to rush the process.