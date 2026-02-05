McKeesport appoints new mayor, fire chief

The city of McKeesport has appointed a new mayor and a new fire chief.

Michael Cherepko has retired after 14 years as the mayor of McKeesport and the city has appointed Thomas Maglicco as his replacement.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our City in this capacity for the last fourteen years; but in this chapter of my life, I have made the decision to retire," Cherepko said in a statement.

Cherepko said the opportunity to serve as mayor was the greatest honor of his life and that he is grateful for everyone in the city who had faith in him over the years.

One year after McKeesport Police officer Sean Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty, Cherepko said it had been the most diffcult year of his life.

During his tenure as mayor of McKeesport, the evidence room at the city's police department became the center of an investigative audit.

The audit came weeks after former McKeesport Police Detective Joseph Osinski was charged with stealing $1 million from his fraternal order of police lodge. Osinski was later sentenced to jail time, probation, and restitution.

Former McKeesport Police captain Christopher Halaszynski was sentenced to 16 years probation after pleading guilty to stealing more than $250,000 from his department's evidence room over a four year period.

Cherepko was never accused of wrongdoing in either theft case.

Thomas Maglicco appointed as new mayor of McKeesport

Thomas Maglicco has been appointed to replace Cherepko and was sworn into office at a Wednesday evening council meeting.

"And I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me by City Council to serve as Mayor of the City of McKeesport," Maglicco said in a statement."

Maglicco said that being raised in McKeesport is where his family built a life and where his values were shaped.

"This city taught me hard work, community, and resilience," Maglicco said. "I don't see my new commitment to the City of McKeesport as a position — I see it as a responsibility."

Kevin Kovach appointed as McKeesport's new fire chief

In addition to appointing Maglicco as McKeesport's new mayor, city council also appointed Kevin Kovach to become the new McKeesport Fire Chief.

Kovach has been a member of the McKeesport Fire Department for 24 years.

In 2008, Kovach was recognized with a special commendation for his work during a fire where 40 people were rescued.

Kovach's appointment as the city's new fire chief comes following the retirement of former chief Jeffrey Tomovcsik, who served as a McKeesport firefighter for more than 20 years and retired late last year.