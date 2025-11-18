Former McKeesport police detective sentenced to jail time over nearly $1 million in theft from FOP lodge

A former McKeesport police detective has been sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from the Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police.

Joseph Osinski pleaded guilty earlier this year to stealing nearly $1 million from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 — the union representing law enforcement officers in Allegheny County.

Osinski was sentenced Monday to serve 9 to 18 months in jail, followed by three years of probation. He was also ordered to pat over $967,000 in restitution to the FOP Lodge.

"This trusted member of law enforcement betrayed public trust and trust among his peers, for years, by diverting nearly a million dollars in lodge funds for his personal use," Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "This theft was particularly egregious as in one instance he stole donations that were to benefit a memorial fund for a fallen officer. The defendant's repeated betrayal devastated the lodge's viability and also left an indelible mark on hard-working law enforcement across the Commonwealth."

Osinski served as the financial secretary for the FOP Lodge from 2020 through April of 2024.

Earlier in 2024, an investigation was launched by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office when board members of the FOP receive an anonymous letter questioning the lodge's financial status.

The Attorney General's Office learned that Osinski had opened bank accounts using the FOP's name and that he was the only owner and authorized user on the account. Osinski then would deposit checks made payable to the FOP lodge into those accounts.

"Among the unaccounted for funds were checks written to the lodge intended as contributions to a separate memorial fund for an officer who died in the line of duty," the Attorney General's Office said. "Instead of putting the checks in the memorial fund, Osinski put the money into the bank accounts he created in the lodge's name."