Paid extras needed for when "Mayor of Kingstown" returns to Pittsburgh for season 4

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — "Mayor of Kingstown" is coming back to Western Pennsylvania, and there's a casting call out for paid extras.

The show, which stars Jeremy Renner, is seeking adults, teens and kids to portray locals, law enforcement officers, gang members, inmates, bar patrons and more in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan.

Filming will run from January through May. Those interested can apply on movieextraspittsburgh.com.

"Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither," the storyline says.

The Paramount+ series from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has filmed multiple seasons in the Pittsburgh area. In May, filming closed the 16th Street Bridge multiple times throughout a two-week stretch. The show also filmed scenes in communities like Millvale and McKees Rocks.

Season 3 saw Renner return to acting after breaking 38 bones and undergoing multiple surgeries following an accident involving a 7-ton snowplow on New Year's Day in 2023. Renner said it was "arduous" working long days "in the freezing cold outside in Pittsburgh," but after filming wrapped, he said he found solace in returning to work.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration says the "Mayor of Kingstown" series has created more 3,000 jobs and injected over $90 million into the regional economy.

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.