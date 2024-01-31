Jeremy Renner says long days filming in Pittsburgh's "freezing cold" are "arduous"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Jeremy Renner said long days of filming the third season of "Mayor of Kingstown" in Pittsburgh are "arduous," but he's excited to be back to work about a year after a snowplow accident left him in critical condition.

Renner told PEOPLE he's "a little bit scared" to be back on the Paramount+ show — his first job since a life-threatening accident involving a snowplow on New Year's Day last year — but he's taking it one step at a time.

He said the show is "arduous" because he's working 14 and 18-hour days "in the freezing cold outside in Pittsburgh."

"I don't know if I'm looking forward to it," he said about returning to set, according to PEOPLE. "Again, I try to just do everything kind of step by step here. That's one foot in front of the other one. Then you're walking."

"I think I'm excited when I'm there and I get in a rhythm there. I'm excited about the character and, of course, all the people involved and all that in the storyline, but for me, I'm just tentative of confidence in work," he added.

He said his health also makes the situation more stressful because his lower body strength isn't back where it used to be and he's scared of slipping and falling. He's still excited to be working, though, PEOPLE reported.

After Renner was run over by a snowcat in Nevada while trying to keep it from hitting his nephew, he has documented his recovery on social media, saying he's explored "every" type of therapy.

On his first day back, Renner posted to Instagram and said he was "nervous" and hoping for fans' sake that he could pull off the show.

Starring Renner and Dianne Wiest, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." The third season comes from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

While the show is filming in Pittsburgh, Movie Casting PGH continues to look for extras.

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.