"Mayor of Kingstown" films SWAT scene in Millvale

MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) -- There was a big police presence in Millvale on Monday, but it was all for show.

"Mayor of Kingstown" was scheduled to film at the BP on Evergreen Avenue on Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Millvale police gave residents a heads up on Facebook the day before, telling them that any police and SWAT activity in the area was for filming purposes only. Millvale police said they would be on set to help with traffic control and any other issues.

"Mayor of Kingstown" was filming in Millvale on Feb. 12, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

The Paramount+ show "Mayor of Kingstown" is back in the Pittsburgh area to film the third season.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." The third season comes from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

It's Renner's first job since a life-threatening accident involving a snowplow on New Year's Day last year. He told PEOPLE he's "a little bit scared" to be back to work, but he's taking it one day at a time.

He said the show is "arduous" because he's working 14 and 18-hour days "in the freezing cold outside in Pittsburgh."

"I don't know if I'm looking forward to it," he said about returning to set, according to PEOPLE. "Again, I try to just do everything kind of step by step here. That's one foot in front of the other one. Then you're walking."

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.