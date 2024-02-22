"Mayor of Kingstown" filming in McKees Rocks Friday, bringing road closures and simulated explosions

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- "Mayor of Kingstown" is coming back to film in McKees Rocks on Friday, bringing parking restrictions, road closures and simulated explosions.

The Borough of McKees Rocks shared a notice on Facebook Thursday, letting residents know that the popular show would be filming on Feb. 23.

A special effect utilizing propane poppers and prop glass will be used during filming, and the assistant location manager says crews will be simulating explosions, so residents may hear loud sounds similar to firecrackers. McKees Rocks police and firefighters will be on the scene to make sure everyone is safe.

There will be no parking on several streets from 11 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. Several streets will also be closed from 4 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. A full list can be found on the borough's Facebook page.

Residents will still be able to access their homes if they're inside the work zone, and the assistant location manager promises crews will "do our very best to minimize any inconvenience this work may cause."

The Paramount+ show "Mayor of Kingstown" has been filming its third season in Pittsburgh. The Pennsylvania Film Office is giving its producers a $27 million film tax credit, saying the series has brought in over $90 million to the regional economy and created more than 3,000 jobs.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." The third season comes from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

While the show is filming in the area, Movie Casting PGH has been seeking extras.

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.