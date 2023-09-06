Pittsburgh-filmed 'Mayor of Kingstown' renewed for season 3

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- "Mayor of Kingstown," which was filmed in Pittsburgh, was renewed for season three on Paramount+.

Paramount+ confirmed the third season in a reply on social media to an article by Deadline, saying "The Mayor is coming back."

The show follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," Paramount+ says.

The show stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky.

Renner teased season three in May on social media, posting photos of his character with the caption "Might be time to start mental preparation for 3?"

Might be time to start mental preparation for 3? pic.twitter.com/d48mPJLvzj — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) May 26, 2023

Renner was injured in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day that left him in critical condition. He's since recovered and just recently posted a video of himself working out on social media.

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.