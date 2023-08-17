Mary's Vine fig recipe on Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mary's Vine is a wine bar in Rankin with a delicious menu. The chef stopped by Talk Pittsburgh to highlight one of their recipes.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

1 fresh mission fig

.25 pound prosciutto

1 ball of burrata

1 bunch of fresh arugula

2 oz extra virgin olive oil

2 oz balsamic reduction

Microgreens

Orange zest

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F .Take your fig and cut it down the middle, then cut your burrata in half. Take one half burrata and one of the fig halves, wrap them in the prosciutto, Repeat with the other halves. Cook your figs until the prosciutto is crisp, around 8 minutes. Mix the arugula, orange zest, micro greens and oil. Add salt and pepper to taste

Make a small bed of salad on the plate, take half of the fig, place it on top of the salad, drizzle with balsamic reduction.