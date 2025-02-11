Family of Marc Fogel reacts to his release from Russian prison: "It's extraordinary"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After three-and-a-half years in Russian detention, Marc Fogel is coming home. The Butler, Pennsylvania, native and Oakmont teacher has been imprisoned in Russia after he was allegedly found with medical marijuana.

According to Fogel's sister, Anne, the family got word that Fogel was on a plane just before 2 p.m. Eastern Time Wednesday. Fogel is expected to land in Washington, D.C., later Wednesday, and his family is overcome with emotion.

A photo showed Fogel on his way back to the U.S. A day his family has been waiting for since August 2021.

A photo of Marc Fogel on the plane heading back to the United States. Shared on X by Adam Boehler, U.S. envoy for hostages

"I'm just now starting to come down to a different reality of my life. It's extraordinary," Anne told CBS News Pittsburgh by phone.

Anne, along with her mother Malphine and other family members, have been fighting to get Fogel home since he was detained. At the end of President Joe Biden's administration, Fogel was finally given the status of being wrongfully detained.

The White House and President Trump said Tuesday that White House special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, "negotiated an exchange," but did not provide further details. Local lawmakers here have been pushing to get Foster home.

Fogel was first detained at an airport in Moscow. His family said he was found carrying 17 grams of marijuana for medical reasons to treat chronic back pain. He was later given a 14-year sentence.

"People should expect their government to always fight for them, their representatives to fight for them," Rep. Chris Deluzio said Wednesday.

Anne, who resides in Montana, said when she sees her brother she is not going to be overcome with emotion. Fearing the worst for Fogel has been her life during his imprisonment.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him. Knowing he's safe. Knowing his family is together. We're just grateful," Anne said.

For Fogel's mother, Malphine, it's a welcome home she didn't know she would get. Her worst fear was she would never see her son again. Right now, Fogel's wife and children are on their way to Washington, D.C., to greet him. The family learned last week he was moved to Moscow. Then, Malphine got a call from Fogel saying he was at the airport and coming home.

"I just got dizzy. I thought did I get this right? I really couldn't process it," Malphine said.

Anne said Fogel is scheduled to land around 9 p.m. Tuesday at Andrews Air Force Base. He will have to undergo physical and psychological evaluations.

No word yet on when he will be able to return to Pittsburgh.