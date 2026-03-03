Man's body found underneath trailer in Carrick, Pittsburgh Police investigating

Pittsburgh Police detectives are investigating after a man's body was found underneath a trailer in the city's Carrick neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said late Monday night that detectives from the Violent Crime division responded to the area of Amanda Street and Wynoka Street in Carrick after a man's body was found around 8:30 p.m.

Public Safety said the man's body was found underneath a trailer and that he was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the man's death were provided by Public Safety, who said that the cause and the manner of the man's death will be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man's identity has not been released.

Public Safety said the investigation into the man's death is "ongoing."