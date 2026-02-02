Carrick Shop 'n Save closing its doors after decades of service

It's the end of an era for a grocery store in Carrick. The Shop 'n Save on Brownsville Road is closing.

Store management did not give a specific date for when the store will close for good, but KDKA-TV did get an idea of what the wind-down process looks like, along with how long-time shoppers are reacting.

A store manager said that the closing signs started going up last Thursday, with closing deals on advertisements, too. The current plan is to be open until everything is sold out here, the store manager said.

If there's anything left over after that, they'll probably give it to a food bank, he added.

Inside the store, plenty of shelves were empty, along with parts of the produce and dairy sections. The deli is already closed.

Carrick community shocked, questions what comes next

Martha Meis of Mt. Oliver learned from a store employee inside that the store was closing. She told KDKA-TV that her mouth dropped when she heard the news.

"I was stunned. This is like a landmark here," Meis said.

Kevin Cogley of Carrick said he's been going to the store for about four decades. He said he liked the prices and the people at the store, but he's concerned about what's next for the community from a grocery store standpoint.

A Google Maps search shows the nearest supermarkets are an Aldi on the South Side, a 12-minute drive and a 57-minute walk, and a Giant Eagle on the South Side, which is a 13-minute drive and a 55-minute walk. There is also a Giant Eagle in Brentwood, and an Aldi in Overbrook.

"It's going to make a hardship for a lot of people," Cogley said.