Manor Township police investigating after alleged hit list found in Armstrong School District

FORD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after an alleged hit list was discovered in the Armstrong School District.

The list allegedly includes the names of several fifth-graders at Lenape Elementary in Manor Township.

A couple of parents told KDKA-TV that they don't think the district is doing enough.

Hearing the words "I'm on a hit list" will haunt mom Nicole Warcholak and stepmom Jennifer Booher forever.

"I wanted to throw up," Warcholak said.

"[It was] the most gut-wrenching feeling I've ever felt," Booher added.

They want to know how the district will keep their daughter safe while in school.

Their daughter, a fifth-grader at Lenape Elementary School, came home from school Monday afternoon and told them someone wanted to kill her.

"This girl is handing a list to Marlayna saying you're not going to like what you see on here, and there was names on it, and she physically told Mar what she was going to do to each kid," Warcholak said.

Warcholak says she wasn't notified about the incident Wednesday morning. She said she's angry with their slow response, and even after meeting with the principal, she feels they're trying to sweep it under the rug.

"I still feel like I'm not being heard again. This isn't happening to somebody else's kid; it's directly happening to my kid, so you're not going to feel how I feel," Warcholak added.

In the email sent to fifth-grade parents, the district said in part, "It was brought to the attention of the principal that a list existed indicating grade-5 students' names, and potential ways they could pass away. There is no indication at this time there is any direct threat to any student."

"That is a direct threat there. Specific children who this is directly affecting," Warcholak said.

While the district hasn't commented on disciplinary action, the parents say they won't send their daughter to school until they are satisfied with the result.

"We want her to get help because we don't want the rest of her life to be over because of an incident or that it continues and she does something worse or acts on something," Booher said.

Manor Township police told KDKA-TV that they are still investigating, but at this time, they call the alleged hit list unfounded.