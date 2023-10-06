Man stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday night, according to police.

Pittsburgh police said officers found two men "actively tussling" for a nearby knife after they were called to Second Avenue near the Second Avenue Commons for reports of a stabbing around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

After officers separated the two men, police said they realized one of the men had multiple stab wounds to his torso.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but police said he was later upgraded to stable.

Police didn't release any more details, but KDKA-TV crews at the scene saw police arresting one person.

Pittsburgh police's Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene. Detectives from Zone 2 will be handling the investigation with help from the Violent Crimes Unit.

The Second Avenue Commons opened in the fall of last year and is the lynchpin of the city and county's plan to address the homelessness crisis. The shelter has 95 beds and extra space to accommodate 40 people during the winter months, according to its website.

The last violent incident in Downtown happened at the end of August when one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting.

Police said the three adults were shot at Smithfield Street and Strawberry Way on Aug. 31. One man was killed, another man was shot in the foot and a woman was shot in her lower body, officials said. The person who died was identified as 23-year-old Lonnie Latham III.