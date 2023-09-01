Watch CBS News
Downtown Pittsburgh shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said three adults were shot at Smithfield Street and Strawberry Way at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

One man was killed, another man was shot in the foot and a woman was shot in the foot, officials said. The man and woman were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition. 

A man was detained for questioning and police are possibly looking for a second person involved. 

The names of the victims have not been released. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on August 31, 2023 / 11:27 PM

