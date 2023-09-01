Downtown Pittsburgh shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said three adults were shot at Smithfield Street and Strawberry Way at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

One man was killed, another man was shot in the foot and a woman was shot in the foot, officials said. The man and woman were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

A man was detained for questioning and police are possibly looking for a second person involved.

The names of the victims have not been released.

