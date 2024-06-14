Man charged in North Strabane bank robbery now facing charges for another bank robbery

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man charged in a bank robbery in North Strabane earlier this week is now charged with a second robbery in Washington.

According to police, Brandon Scerri demanded all the money they had at the Washington Financial Bank on East Wylie Street last Monday.

RELATED STORIES:

Ultimately, Scerri left the bank with $155.

Scerri and a woman, Kayla Pruett, are also accused in a robbery at the First National Bank on Washington Road two days later.

"There are a lot of similarities [and] we're working with their detectives and the FBI," said Lt. Mike Miller of the North Strabane Township Police Department.

Lt. Miller said in the second incident, the robber targeted First National Bank in the 2600 block of Washington Road.

"We have one male who came into the bank wearing a surgical mask," he explained. "He passed the teller a threatening note and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. He indicated he had a weapon."

Police are still searching for both Scerri and Pruett.