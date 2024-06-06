Watch CBS News
Police in Washington County investigating two bank robberies

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two police departments in Washington County are investigating recent bank robberies.

Earlier this week, the City of Washington Police Department released photos of a man accused of robbing the Washington Financial Bank along East Wylie Avenue.

***ATTENTION*** Today we had a robbery at one of our local banks. We are attempting to identify and locate the actor. ...

Posted by City of Washington Police Department on Monday, June 3, 2024

The incident happened around 9:00 a.m. on Monday and no one was injured. 

North Strabane Township Police are also investigating a bank robbery in the area.

Posted by North Strabane Township Police Department on Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Police say the robbery happened at the First National Bank along Washington Road just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The FBI was notified about the robbery and police say they came to the scene to help assist officers and detectives with the investigation.

North Strabane Police say say they're working with Washington Police and the Washington County DA's Office to determine whether the robberies are indeed related.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police at the following numbers:

  • City of Washington Police -- 724-223-4226
  • North Strabane Police - 724-746-4090
June 6, 2024

