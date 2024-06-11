Arrest warrants issued for two people wanted in connection with North Strabane bank robbery

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man and woman from West Virginia are wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Washington County last week.

North Strabane Police say that Brandon Scerri and Kayla Pruett of Wellsburg, West Virginia are responsible for robbing the First National Bank on Washington Road last week.

According to court paperwork, workers at the bank told investigators that a man came into the bank and handed a note to the teller while threatening to use a gun. The man got away with nearly $7,500, police said.

Police say that City of Washington Police identified Scerri as a suspect in a separate bank robbery as well.

Police say that Scerri and Pruett were last known to be in the Washington County or Greene County areas and both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Strabane Police at 724-746-4091 or call 911.