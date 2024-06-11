Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest warrants issued for two people wanted in connection with North Strabane bank robbery

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man and woman from West Virginia are wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Washington County last week.

North Strabane Police say that Brandon Scerri and Kayla Pruett of Wellsburg, West Virginia are responsible for robbing the First National Bank on Washington Road last week. 

kdka-north-strabane-police-bank-robbery-brandon-scerri-kayla-pruett.png
A man and woman from Wellsburg, West Virginia are wanted in connection with robbing a bank in North Strabane Township last week. North Strabane Police Department

According to court paperwork, workers at the bank told investigators that a man came into the bank and handed a note to the teller while threatening to use a gun. The man got away with nearly $7,500, police said. 

Police say that City of Washington Police identified Scerri as a suspect in a separate bank robbery as well.

Police say that Scerri and Pruett were last known to be in the Washington County or Greene County areas and both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Strabane Police at 724-746-4091 or call 911. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 3:08 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.