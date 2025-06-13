Pennsylvania man charged after dog left in hot truck dies

A man is facing charges after police said a dog left in a hot truck in a Pennsylvania parking lot died from heat stroke.

Forty-three-year-old James William Smith of Tyrone was charged with a felony count of animal cruelty that resulted in death after his dog died on the way to the vet, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported.

Allegheny Township police were wrapping up at the scene of a crash on Wednesday when bystanders told them that there was an English bulldog inside a truck in a parking lot off Plank Road, the TV station reported.

Court documents obtained by WTAJ said that police found the dog lying on the seat, surrounded by feces, panting and unable to get up. Police got the dog out of the car and tried to render first aid while bystanders went into a nearby restaurant for ice, water and wet towels.

Police said they identified Smith as the owner when he came out, WTAJ reported. Smith told police the dog was only in the truck for about 40 minutes.

Officers put the dog in their cruiser and took it to the hospital. But when they got there, WTAJ reported that the staff told officers the dog had died from heat stroke. Staff said the dog's internal temperature was 108 degrees.

An officer from the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society arrived and told police that it was 81 degrees outside of the truck and 120 degrees inside, according to the TV station.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Blair County Jail.