Man charged with trying to lure teen in Westmoreland County

A McKeesport man is charged with trying to lure a teenager into his truck in Westmoreland County.

Eighty-two-year-old Thomas Gibala of McKeesport is facing charges of luring a child into a motor vehicle, corruption of minors, harassment and disorderly conduct, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Police said a 16-year-old was walking on Main Street in North Huntingdon Township under the Veterans Bridge last week when a man in a yellow pickup truck approached him and asked if he wanted a ride.

After the teen declined, police said the man asked for directions to the Treasure Hunt store. Investigators said the teenager gave Gibala directions, and he again asked the victim if he wanted a ride. Police said the driver then "made a sexual advancement" toward the teenager, and when he refused, Gibala drove off.

As North Huntingdon police investigated, detectives used license plate readers in the area, looking for a yellow pickup truck. Police said they were able to confirm Gibala's registration and location during the time of the alleged luring.

The victim was able to positively identify Gibala in a photo lineup, police said.

When detectives interviewed Gibala, they said he admitted to talking to the teenager and making sexual advances.

Court paperwork shows Gibala has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 27.