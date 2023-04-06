Watch CBS News
Man arrested on attempted homicide charges in North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested on attempted homicide charges for a shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side in February. 

U.S. Marshals and Pittsburgh police arrested 46-year-old Jermaine Cowell on Wednesday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue that left a man in critical condition. 

Police said they found the victim shot in the chest after a ShotSpotter alert brought officers to Pennsylvania Avenue in Manchester on the afternoon of Feb. 28. 

The shooting briefly put some schools on lockdown, police said. 

In addition to criminal attempt homicide, Sheffield is facing charges of aggravated assault and firearms violations. 

