Man in critical condition after shooting on North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the North Side.
The man was shot in the chest on Pennsylvania Avenue in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Police were called to the area after a ShotSpotter alert.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other details about the victim have been released.
A spokesperson with Pittsburgh Public Safety said the shooting put some schools on lockdown but it was quickly lifted.
Witnesses said they heard four gunshots. Several evidence markers were on the ground in front of the post office on Pennsylvania Avenue.
No suspects are in custody, police said.
