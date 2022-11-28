Watch CBS News
Man arrested in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A man wanted on attempted homicide charges in connection with a shooting in McKeesport turned himself in to authorities. 

An arrest warrant was issued for 40-year-old Quenton Hughes last week after a man was shot on Nov. 7. 

Police found the victim shot multiple times on Beacon Street. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, though police said he's now in stable condition. 

Hughes turned himself in to sheriff's deputies on Monday, Allegheny County police announced. 

He's facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide and firearm violations. 

