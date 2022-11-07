McKeesport shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition

Man found shot to death in SVU in Stanton Heights

Man found shot to death in SVU in Stanton Heights

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in McKeesport.

First responders were called just after 6 a.m. Monday to Beacon Street, Allegheny County police said.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was shot several times and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.