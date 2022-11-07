McKeesport shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in McKeesport.
First responders were called just after 6 a.m. Monday to Beacon Street, Allegheny County police said.
The victim, who hasn't been identified, was shot several times and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
