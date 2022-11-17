Warrant issued for suspect in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant is out for a man charged with a shooting in McKeesport earlier this month.

Forty-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

(Photo: Allegheny County police)

Police said Hughes is a suspect in a shooting that injured a 45-year-old man on Nov. 7.

The victim was found shot multiple times on Beacon Street and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he's currently in stable condition.

Hughes is known to frequent the Penn Hills and McKeesport areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.