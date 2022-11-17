Watch CBS News
Local News

Warrant issued for suspect in McKeesport shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition
McKeesport shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition 00:17

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant is out for a man charged with a shooting in McKeesport earlier this month.

Forty-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

kdka-quenton-hughes.png
(Photo: Allegheny County police)

Police said Hughes is a suspect in a shooting that injured a 45-year-old man on Nov. 7. 

The victim was found shot multiple times on Beacon Street and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he's currently in stable condition. 

Hughes is known to frequent the Penn Hills and McKeesport areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 1:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.