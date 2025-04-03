Man arrested in Jeannette shooting that killed 1, injured 3 others

A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Jeanette that killed a woman and left him and three others injured nearly two years ago.

Twenty-five-year-old Brianna Lartz was killed and four others were injured after shots broke out at a home on Lowry Street the night of June 9, 2024. One of those hurt was 27-year-old Maleek Green, who has been arrested on several charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of attempted murder, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Brianna Lartz KDKA

Investigators said the shooting happened after text messages indicated a plan to sell a large quantity of cocaine. Witnesses told police that Green and a second man were firing shots inside the home when a bullet struck Lartz.

When police were called to 815 Lowry Avenue around 9:30 p.m., officers said they found Lartz dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Two other people were found shot inside, a third victim was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and Green was outside with a gunshot wound to his leg and a handgun nearby.

Prosecutors said the crime scene spanned several streets and included multiple discharged cartridge casings and undischarged cartridges at several locations, both inside and outside the home.

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting in Jeannette on June 9, 2023. KDKA

Surveillance video showed Green walk toward the home while another man, who hasn't been identified, stayed outside for the duration of the shooting, investigators said.

Green was arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina on Wednesday. He's awaiting extradition to Westmoreland County.

Charges are expected against another man, though prosecutors did not release his name on Thursday.