Friends, family demand justice for Jeannette shooting victim

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friends and family of a woman killed in a shooting last week in Jeannette gathered for a vigil Monday.

Three days after mother of two Brianna Lartz, 25, was shot and killed on Lowry Avenue at a friend's home, the community gathered to remember her at Altman Park. Four other people were injured in the shooting.

"She loved people," Joi Coursin, Lartz's grandmother, said. "She was a great chef, and she loved her children. That was her main thing: her boys."

"She empowered me to be myself," the victim's cousin, Jamil Wiley, said. "It was all love. She loved the hardest."

Right now, police are looking for two persons of interest in connection with the case. Law enforcement is looking for Deshawn Russell and an unidentified man.

Family memebers say Lartz and Russell shared a 3-year-old son together and dated at one point. Court records show Russell's criminal history includes an attempted homicide charge in Uniontown that was withdrawn.

Bruna Leonard, Lartz's mother, is pleading for Russell to come forward.

"I just want justice," Leonard said. "That's all I want. That's all anybody wants."

"Just do the right thing for your kids, for your child," she added.

Detectives won't say if they have arrest warrants, and the motive of the shooting is unclear.