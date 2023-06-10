1 killed, 3 injured after shooting in Jeannette

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jeannette.

Officials said one person was killed and three were injured after the shooting Friday on Lowry Avenue.

The Westmoreland County coroner confirmed that one person was killed. The three other victims were taken to local hospitals.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. The conditions of the victims are not known at this time.

