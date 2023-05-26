Police: Man arrested earlier this week threw lawn ornament through department window

KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man charged in a hit-and-run in Beaver County earlier this week was arrested again after police said he threw a lawn ornament through the station window in possible retaliation.

Koppel police posted a video to Facebook on Friday morning showing a man throwing a lawn ornament through the department's window while an officer was on duty and about four feet away.

Later Friday, police said they identified the person on video as Daniel Hays, who was accused of hitting a home with his truck, driving through a garage and fleeing the scene on Monday.

Hays later turned himself in to police for the hit-and-run on charges of risking catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and careless driving.

Koppel police said they believe he threw the lawn ornament through the window in retaliation.

State police arrested Hays Friday and he's in the Beaver County Jail again.