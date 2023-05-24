Police: Man hits home with truck, drives through garage in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is facing charges after police said he hit a home with his truck, drove through a garage and fled the scene in Beaver County.

Koppel police said when they got to Green Street for a hit-and-run on Monday, they found a collapsed porch roof, broken fence and detached chain link fence. The carport was driven through and the two riding mowers inside were damaged, police said.

Officers said witnesses at the scene identified the driver as Daniel Hays of Darlington Township. Police said they also found a resident on Second Avenue who caught the pickup truck on their Ring doorbell camera.

Later that day, police on patrol found the suspect's truck in the parking lot near Koppel Auto Services. The vehicle was impounded and police said a search turned up a wallet with Hays' operator license.

Hays turned himself in to police and is facing multiple charges, including risking catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and careless driving.

He was arraigned and placed in the Beaver County Jail on $10,000 bond.