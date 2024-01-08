Man arrested in death of missing teenager found dead near Montour Trail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was arrested in the death of a missing teenager whose remains were found near a trail in Jefferson Hills in 2022.

Daniel Kelly of Clairton is in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and persons not to possess a firearm in the death of Dorian Serrano, Allegheny County police announced on Monday.

Serrano was reported missing on July 2 after his family hadn't seen him in weeks. His mom Dominique Burwell says he was finishing high school online when he suddenly went quiet.

"His last message going out, he said he was not OK," Burwell said when she talked to KDKA-TV last March.

She said she immediately filed a report with Clairton police but days later learned it was never filed and went to Allegheny County police.

Serrano's remains weren't found until Nov. 17 while police were searching for him near the Montour Trail. The Allegheny County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Burwell said they were able to have a funeral in March after his remains were officially identified.

"He's found, he's found, and now I'm ready for justice, and I'm ready to fight," Burwell said. "Y'all could have just left him, but for this, you're going to pay."

Allegheny County police said they were able to identify Kelly as a suspect through witness interviews. Kelly was arraigned on Monday morning and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.