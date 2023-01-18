Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested in fatal Pitcairn shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

20-year-old man shot, killed in Pitcairn
20-year-old man shot, killed in Pitcairn 00:15

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 21-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection with a shooting in Pitcairn earlier this month. 

Daniel Kelly is charged in 20-year-old Nykye Smith's death

kdka-daniel-kelly.png
Daniel Kelly was charged after Nykye Smith was shot and killed on Robinson Street in Pitcairn.  (Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

Smith was found shot in the head after police were called to Robinson Street for a reported shooting around 4 p.m. on Jan. 2. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Allegheny County police said homicide detectives determined Kelly was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh. 

Kelly will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail for processing. He's charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations. 

First published on January 18, 2023 / 2:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.