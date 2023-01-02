Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Human remains found near Montour Trail in search for missing 18-year-old

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Human remains were found near the Montour Trail in November during a search for a missing 18-year-old, Allegheny County police announced on Monday. 

While detectives found the remains near the trail in Jefferson Hills during an investigation into Dorian Serrano's disappearance, police said the medical examiner's office has yet to make an identification.

According to police, Serrano's family last saw him on June 14 in Clairton. Police asked for help finding him in July.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 4:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.