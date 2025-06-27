Mama Duck, duckling Timmy on display at Idlewild and SoakZone

This weekend, you may want to shake a tail feather and get out to Idlewild Park, because for the first time since 2013, the world's largest rubber duck has returned to the Pittsburgh area.

Mama Duck, along with Timmy, her smaller duckling, will be on display at Idlewild for all to see through Sunday.

Mama stands at 61 feet tall, the equivalent of about six stories. She has been floating around the world for years and is excited for her weekend meet and greet in Westmoreland County.

"We were super excited to welcome it back to western Pennsylvania," said Hannah Brinker from Latrobe. "My kids now are so happy to see it. They weren't around for the first time, and Charlotte and Steven, who are 2 and 5, are super excited to welcome it back."

Mama is nesting comfortably on the ball field next to Raccoon Lagoon in the park. Her 10-foot-tall duckling, Timmy, plans to be a bit more mobile over the weekend and could pop up anywhere from right next to his mother to floating in the pool at the SoakZone.

Jeff Croushore, Director of Marketing at Idlewild, says that while Mama Duck loves the water and there is a pond she could float in at the park, they opted to have the duck on their ball field to be more accessible to guests.

"Being on the field," Croushore said, "families can go right up to the duck and can get selfies and pictures and great family photos that they will look back on for decades."

It would appear that Idlewild is cracking the code to guest happiness this weekend. In the first hour alone that the park was open on Friday, hundreds of guests stopped by to visit with Mama Duck and Timmy.

The first two guests were Shawn and Wanda Clemens from Hempfield Township, who said they have been looking forward to this for a while.

"We missed it when it was in Pittsburgh, so we figured we better get out here and see it now," Wanda said.

"Yeah," said Shawn. "It is bigger than what I thought it was. Bring your children out here to see it. It's unbelievable."

The duck is a special event this weekend at Idlewild Park, but you don't need a special ticket to see it. You only need a general admission ticket.

For tickets and more information on the world's largest rubber duck at Idlewild, click here.