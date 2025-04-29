World's Largest Rubber Duck returning to Pittsburgh area as part of Idlewild and SoakZone's 2025 event lineup

The World's Largest Rubber Duck is making its grand return to the Pittsburgh region as part of Idlewild and SoakZone's 2025 event lineup.

The six-story-tall inflatable duck will return to western Pennsylvania for the first time since 2013. The duck will be on display for three days from June 27-29, 2025. Guests will be encouraged to take pictures and enjoy duck-themed activities and merchandise throughout the weekend.

Idlewild's 2025 season will also include Neighbor Days, Kids Fest, and the HALLOWBOO! Halloween-themed event.

Neighbor Days, running Fridays through Sundays from July 11 through Aug. 3, is a celebration of Pittsburgh's own Fred Rogers.

A Mister Rogers-themed weekend celebration will also run from July 11-13, paying tribute to Pittsburgh's favorite neighbor and offering parkgoers the chance to meet cast members, including David Newell (Mr. McFeely), Maggie Stewart (Mayor Maggie), and Chuck Aber (Neighbor Aber).

Kids Fest, running Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 9-31, will feature differing themes from dance parties to magic shows and visits from costumed characters, including Idlewild's own Ricky Raccoon and Duke the Dragon.

HALLOWBOO! also runs on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 26, transforming the park into a "festive, not-too-spooky Halloween haven," per a press release from park officials. Families can enjoy a Trick-or-Treat Trail through Story Book Forest, themed attractions, and Halloween displays among the fall foliage.

"Our team has crafted an exciting lineup of events that truly offers something for everyone," said Tim Heger, Idlewild & SoakZone General Manager. "From the return of an iconic floating friend to our treasured annual traditions, we're giving families a season packed with joyful moments and new reasons to visit us again and again. Whether it's to see a giant rubber duck make a splash, celebrate beloved PBS KIDS characters, enjoy some foam-filled fun, or experience Halloween adventures."

Idlewild opens for its 148th season on Saturday, May 17, with SoakZone attractions opening on May 24. More information about the park and event schedules can be found here.