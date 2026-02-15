"Major motor vehicle accident" shuts down road in New Castle, Lawrence County

A "major motor vehicle accident" has shut down a road in New Castle, Lawrence County, officials said Sunday evening.

Officers with the New Castle Police Department were called to the scene along Wilmington Road at the intersection with Edison Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., authorities said via a media release.

Officials said the roadway was expected to be closed for an extended period as crews worked at the scene. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No information on injuries or the cause of the incident was immediately available.