Watch CBS News
Local News

"Major motor vehicle accident" shuts down road in New Castle, Lawrence County

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A "major motor vehicle accident" has shut down a road in New Castle, Lawrence County, officials said Sunday evening.

Officers with the New Castle Police Department were called to the scene along Wilmington Road at the intersection with Edison Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., authorities said via a media release.

Officials said the roadway was expected to be closed for an extended period as crews worked at the scene. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No information on injuries or the cause of the incident was immediately available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue